EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVERTEC by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

