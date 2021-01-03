EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $123.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the lowest is $121.90 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $129.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $445.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $448.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $502.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $525.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

EVOP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,202. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

