Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EYEN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.06 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

