Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $511,292.91

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $511,292.91 and approximately $713.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

