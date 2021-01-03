Faceter Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $483,410.41 and $898.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.