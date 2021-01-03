Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $341.87

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.87 and traded as low as $325.36. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $340.94, with a volume of 15,070 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

