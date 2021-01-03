Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Financial Review

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Federal Life Group alerts:

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.49 -$740.00 million $9.58 3.78

Federal Life Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial 33.37% 5.24% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Life Group and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 3 5 0 0 1.63

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $35.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.