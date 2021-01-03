FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

