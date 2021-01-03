Financial Comparison: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) & CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FOX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FOX and CTN Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 2 5 0 2.50 CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FOX currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOX and CTN Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $12.30 billion 1.40 $999.00 million N/A N/A CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and CTN Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 13.00% 16.65% 8.11% CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FOX beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprises motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment; MyNetworkTV, a programming distribution service; Fox Alternative Entertainment, a full-service production studio that develops and produces unscripted and alternative programming; Bento Box, which develops and produces animated programing; and Tubi, a free advertising-supported video-on-demand service. This segment owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production and post-production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About CTN Media Group

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.