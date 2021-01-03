FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

