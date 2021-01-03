First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Acquires $30,691.65 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Roshan Bhakta purchased 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,691.65.

NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.