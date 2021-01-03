Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.73 Million

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce sales of $497.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 402,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

