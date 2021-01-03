Flamingo Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.03 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $19.73 million and $6.03 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

