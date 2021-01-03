Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.46. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 126 shares.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

