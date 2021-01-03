FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $411,883.67

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. FlypMe has a total market cap of $411,883.67 and approximately $2,583.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

