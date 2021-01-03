Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. FOX posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FOXA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 2,676,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

