Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FC. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:FC opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

