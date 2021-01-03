Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 39.45% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.