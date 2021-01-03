Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Shares Up 0.3%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 4,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.