FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

