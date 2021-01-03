FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of FCEL opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

