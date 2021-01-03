Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $79,929.21 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $79,929.21 and $378,075.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00123295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00172612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00511315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00265573 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

