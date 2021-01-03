Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

