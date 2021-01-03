GameCredits Price Down 3% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $75,975.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00489873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,663,756 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.