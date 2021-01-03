GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.70 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. GateToken has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00268503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027235 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $675.24 or 0.02016546 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,257,511 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.