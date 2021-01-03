GATX (NYSE:GATX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.33

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.33 and traded as high as $84.11. GATX shares last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 134,282 shares changing hands.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at $18,744,026.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $146,984.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GATX by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

