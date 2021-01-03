Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

GMAB opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

