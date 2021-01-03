Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Geospace Technologies worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.56 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.