Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $17.14 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.