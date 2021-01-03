GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0515 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $924,171.62 and $34,403.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $836.61 or 0.02451441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00447960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.54 or 0.01156082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00407714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.