GMB Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, GMB has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $21,544.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.