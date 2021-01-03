Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.24. 1,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 31.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

