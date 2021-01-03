Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $3,175,521.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,891,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,905,130.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,321,290.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,998,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,628 shares of company stock worth $65,667,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

