Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.