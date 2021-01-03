Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). Analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

