Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.11. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 161,500 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$386.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$102.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,011 shares in the company, valued at C$264,837.81.

About Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

