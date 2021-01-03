Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 542,182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,056.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 203,353 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

