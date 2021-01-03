Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.78 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of New Relic worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEWR opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.