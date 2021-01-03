Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Appian worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Appian by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,697 shares of company stock worth $58,274,461. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

