Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.