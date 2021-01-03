Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,169 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Maximus worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MMS stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $701,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,521. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

