Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,271 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

