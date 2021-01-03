Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 824 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,826,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,674,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

PEGA opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,023. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

