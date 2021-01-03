Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 119,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE SSD opened at $93.45 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

