Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,502.00

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,502.00 and traded as high as $1,832.54. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $1,790.00, with a volume of 57,035 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,502. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

