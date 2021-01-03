Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Financial Review

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtusa has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Virtusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% Virtusa 3.32% 13.33% 4.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Virtusa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and Virtusa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtusa 0 7 1 0 2.13

Virtusa has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Virtusa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Virtusa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 8.73 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Virtusa $1.31 billion 1.18 $47.90 million $1.73 29.55

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Summary

Virtusa beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, social media, and cloud engineering solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and Web-enablement of legacy applications; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, big data analytics, data lake, and data on the cloud services; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application enhancement, maintenance, and support, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

