Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

