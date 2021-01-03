Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.51 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $128,535.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00480388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,717,815 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

