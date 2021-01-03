Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.29

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.29 and traded as high as $126.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 428,314 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The company has a market cap of £257.49 million and a P/E ratio of -19.13.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

