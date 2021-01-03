Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Buys $15,139,283.60 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.